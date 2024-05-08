Dutch Prime Minister Rutte confirms participation in Global Peace Summit

The Netherlands will join the Global Peace Summit in mid-June in Switzerland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the social network X following a telephone conversation with the head of the Dutch government Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State told the Prime Minister of the Netherlands about another missile attack on Ukraine by Russian troops that took place on the morning of 8 May. Zelenskyy also thanked Rutte for the active work of the Netherlands in finding additional air defence systems for Ukraine, in particular for Kharkiv.

‘I thanked for the active work of the Netherlands in finding additional air defence systems for Ukraine, in particular for Kharkiv, which the Prime Minister personally visited and where we signed a bilateral security agreement. I noted the additional military assistance of the Netherlands in the amount of 1 billion euros,’ the president said in a statement.

The parties also discussed further defence cooperation.

Global peace summit

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The event will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event. Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, and Germany.