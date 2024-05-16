On Friday, hourly power outage schedules for consumers will be implemented throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Friday, 17 May, NPC Ukrenergo will introduce power outage schedules across Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of NPC Ukrenergo.

"Schedules of hourly power outages (HPO) for household and industrial consumers will be implemented throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 08:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00. Ukrenergo's dispatch center has already informed the regional power distribution companies of the consumption limits for each region," the company said on Facebook.

They explain that you can get information on how consumption restrictions will work in your region in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies (link in the first comment), and on their social media pages.

The reason for the restrictions is an increase in electricity consumption during the cold snap. The capacity of Ukrainian power plants is insufficient due to the consequences of five missile and drone attacks carried out by Russia on the Ukrainian power system since March 22.

Read more: Situation in power system may improve next week, but power outages will not be avoided either in summer or in autumn - Kudrytskyi

The scope of restrictions is distributed evenly across all regions. Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not restricted.

As a reminder, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, and Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.

Read more: Today, stabilization power outage schedules are being reintroduced: How to know when there will be no power. INSTRUCTION