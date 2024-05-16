ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9933 visitors online
News War
1 128 0

Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds", movement to Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions is detected - Air Force

шахеди

The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from several directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A group of ‘Shaheds’ from Zaporizhzhia region are heading to Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Dnipro.

The "Shahedis" are on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, moving towards Poltava region," the Air Force warned.

Read more: Air Force: 18 out of 18 Shaheds are destroyed

Author: 

drone (1579) Air forces (1411) air alert (326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 