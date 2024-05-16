Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds", movement to Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions is detected - Air Force
The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from several directions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"A group of ‘Shaheds’ from Zaporizhzhia region are heading to Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Dnipro.
The "Shahedis" are on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, moving towards Poltava region," the Air Force warned.
