Air Force: 18 out of 18 Shaheds are destroyed
On the night of 14 May 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 18 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda. The enemy also used one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units.
"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 18 enemy "shaheds" were shot down in Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions," said Oleshchuk.
The day before, the Air Force reported that the enemy had launched several groups of "Shaheds" from the north and south direction.
