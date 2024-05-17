Series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov

Late in the evening, on 16 May, a series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv - be careful! We have already heard an explosion in the city, more are possible: Kharkiv is under attack by the Shaheds," the mayor said.

Later, at 23:27, he reported another explosion in the city.

On the evening of 16 May, the Air Force reported that the enemy had launched several groups of "shaheds". In particular, their movement was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

