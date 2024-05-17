ENG
Enemy launched one missile strike and attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds 5 times. Fire broke out in city - RMA

As a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv on 16 May, a fire broke out in the city. The Russians fired five UAVs and one missile.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A hit was recorded in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified," he wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy conducted at least five drone strikes on Kharkiv.

He also noted that the threat to the city remains and urged people to take shelter.

Later, Sinehubov reported that the enemy had launched a missile attack on Kharkiv.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that late in the evening, on 16 May, a number of explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

