Krasnohorivka is under massive fire, 3 people killed

Since the beginning of the day on May 17, at least three civilians have been killed in hostile shelling in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Victims in Donetsk region

He specified that at least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded in the shelling of the Donetsk region.

According to the RMA, Krasnohorivka came under massive shelling - three people were killed there today.

"In addition, 1 resident of Chasiv Yar and 1 person in Bahytyr of Velyka Novosilka community were wounded. The exact consequences of the shelling will be established later," the statement said.

