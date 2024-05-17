Enemy attack repelled near Starytsia, our defenders strengthen defense in border areas of Kharkiv region - General Staff

Russian troops are most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the Russian occupiers have not conducted any attacks on the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions since the beginning of the day.

The enemy did not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Chernihiv and Sumy regions - in particular, they fired artillery near the settlements of Uhroidy, Mistky, Iskryskivka and Popivka.

Situation in Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, an enemy attack was repelled in the Kharkiv direction near the village of Starytsia. The invaders used aircraft to attack the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodiazh. Our troops are equipping the occupied borders and strengthening defense in the border areas of Kharkiv region.

Read more: Fighting continues near Starytsia in Kharkiv region, situation in Vovchansk is under control - General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five attempts by the enemy to improve the tactical situation near Vilshany, Ivanivka, Berestove and Miasozharivka. The enemy received a tough rebuff, the situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, five invaders' attacks were also repelled.

The situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers launched an air strike near Chasivi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our troops repelled 14 attacks. The situation was the hottest near Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the occupiers tried to break through the defense 14 times, in particular in the areas of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane. Near the latter, the enemy acted with the support of attack aircraft. The situation is under control.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy has twice tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of Staromaiorske. There was no success, the data is being clarified.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Krynky. Invaders fired from multiple rocket launchers in the same area and near Tiahynyky. No positions have been lost.

Ukrainian defenders are repelling the Russian invaders, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans.

Read more: There were 114 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 160 occupants and 21 units of weapons and military equipment in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the morning of May 10, 2024, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were attacking in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and push the Defense Forces back 10 kilometers from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions.

Read more: Number of hostile attacks in Kharkiv direction increased to 10. Combat actions are taking place near Lyptsi and Vovchansk - General Staff

The White House says the U.S. does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the northern Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 2 p.m. on May 13, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 11 p.m. on May 13, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, 2024, the Defense Forces had changed positions in the Lukiantsi area of the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was underway. As of the evening of May 14, it was reported that the Defense Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsy and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. Tymoshko, the head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, noted that as of the morning of May 15, 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.

In the afternoon of May 15, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk. The nightly report of the General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to carry out defense and stabilization measures in Vovchansk. It was also reported that on May 16, Ukrainian soldiers conducted counterattacks in the area of Vovchansk.