Ukrainian Armed Forces are checking urban areas in Vovchansk. Enemy losses amount to 164 people and 25 units of equipment - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an update as of 23.00 on 13.05.2024 on the Russian invasion.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched 6 missile and 30 air strikes using 40 GABs, almost 300 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,500 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in the North

In the north of Ukraine, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation has not changed significantly, and there have been no changes in the status and position of the troops.

Russian troops' offensive in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Nova Tovolzhanka (Russian Federation) - Vovchansk, Shebekino (Russian Federation) - Vovchansk, Hatyshche - Vovchansk, Murom - Staritsa, Strilecha - Hlyboke, Pylna - Hlyboke, Hlyboke - Lyptsi.

Ukrainian defenders are combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continues, the situation is under control.

The enemy's losses amounted to 164 people and 25 pieces of equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Lyman Pershy - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Synkivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. No positions were lost in the fighting, and the situation is under control. The tactical position of our troops has improved in some areas. Fighting for certain positions continues in the areas of Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka and Kyslivka - Ivanivka.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Chervonopopivka-Ivanivka area, and improved the tactical situation in some areas.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Lysychansk - Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk - Bilohorivka, Vesele - Verkhniokamianske, Zolotarivka - Verkhniokamianske, Vesele - Rozdolivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne. The enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut - Ivanivske, Bakhmut - Klishchiivka, and Odradivka - Klishchiivka. No positions were lost, the tactical situation improved in some areas, and in some areas, due to intense enemy fire, positions were changed to save the lives of our defenders and measures were planned to regroup units.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne - Yevhenivka, Ocheretyne - Kalynove, and Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka. In order to save the lives of our defenders, the positions of the Defence Forces were changed in some areas due to intense enemy fire. In the areas of Solovyove - Sokil, Ocheretyne - Solovyove, Ocheretyne - Yevhenivka, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Pisky - Netailove, no losses of positions were recorded and the situation is under control. Our troops improved the tactical situation in some areas within the area.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Our units are holding the line, and no positions were lost.

In the Vremivsk sector, the group's troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromaiorsk, and Volodyne - Staromaiorsk. Despite the enemy's pressure, no positions were lost.

Hostilities in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky area.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

The enemy lost more than 800 personnel over the past day. Our soldiers destroyed and damaged 9 tanks and 28 armoured combat vehicles of the occupiers, as well as shot down 212 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The tasks of the troop groupings have been defined and communicated.

