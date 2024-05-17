EU Council bans 4 more media that spread Russian propaganda

The EU Council has decided to suspend the broadcasting of four more media that spread and support Russian propaganda and the aggressive war against Ukraine. These are Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

"These media outlets are under the constant direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and play an important role in launching and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and destabilizing neighboring countries," the statement said.

At the same time, in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights, these measures will not prevent these media outlets from carrying out their activities in the EU, such as research and interviews.

Earlier it was reported that EU ambassadors approved the ban of four Russian propaganda resources in Europe.

