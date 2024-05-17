Russian attack on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 3, wounded to 28

As a result of today’s shelling of Kharkiv, three people have been killed and 28 wounded.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Unfortunately, there are more dead and wounded as a result of today's attack on Kharkiv. Three people were killed by Russians, 28 were wounded," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that there were several hits in the city. According to preliminary data from the RMA, the occupiers struck twice with GABs, in particular in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

As of 5:40 p.m., two people were reported dead and 19 injured.

