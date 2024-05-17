Estonian intelligence: Offensive activity of Russian troops in Kharkiv region indicates creation of buffer zone, not intention to capture Kharkiv

The Russian invaders are advancing in the Kharkiv direction, but their pace is slowing down. This, as well as the behavior of Russian troops, indicates their intentions to create a buffer zone.

This was stated by the commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Ants Kiviselg, ERR writes, Censor.NET reports.

The commander of the intelligence center noted that the fighting continues along the entire frontline. On average, the ruscists carry out 140 attacks per day. The main battles are taking place in the north and east in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to Kiviselg, Russian forces are advancing in the Kharkiv direction, but their offensive pace is slowing down. In his opinion, Russian troops are currently trying to create a buffer zone in the Kharkiv region, but they do not have enough forces to capture Kharkiv.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are advancing on the recently opened Kharkiv direction, but their pace is slowing down. This and the nature of the behavior of the Russian Armed Forces rather indicate a desire to create a buffer zone. Russian troops have attacked and destroyed important bridges in the area of Vovchansk, which creates a natural barrier between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army. This rather indicates the intention of the Russian forces to build a defense line than to create a bridgehead for the advance to Kharkiv," said the intelligence center commander.

He noted that the Russians had invaded to a depth of 8 kilometers, a zone that is shelled by Russian artillery. That is why, in his opinion, Ukraine could not build a defense system closer than 10-20 kilometers from the border, and build strong fortifications closer than 3-5 kilometers from it, as this zone was under enemy fire.

"About 2,000 people are involved in direct combat in the Kharkiv direction, and another 1,500-2,000 fighters are in reserve. In total, there are about 35,000 Russian Armed Forces servicemen in the area, and the grouping is likely to increase in the near future," the Estonian intelligence official said.

However, Kiviselg expressed doubts that Russia will be able to concentrate 300,000 troops in this area, which is the number of troops that the enemy needs to secure the capture of Kharkiv, according to various estimates.

In other areas of the front, according to the Estonian intelligence representative, Russian troops maintain the same intensity of hostilities, expanding the area of captured territories through local tactical successes.

The main battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk direction around Ocheretyne and on the way to Chasiv Yar, and in the southern direction, fighting continues in the Zaporizhzhia region in Robotyne. Kiviselg noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line in the above-mentioned areas, and Ukrainian defenders continue to hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Last week, the Estonian General Staff reported that the Russian occupation army is currently concentrated in the Avdiivka-Bakhmut direction.