Russia does not have enough forces for full-scale attack on Kyiv - Zelenskyy

Russia can intensify its offensive, but it will not have enough forces to carry out a full-scale attack on Kyiv.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Voice of America", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the AFP agency.

"Russia does not have enough forces for a full-scale attack on the capital, as it was at the beginning of the invasion," the President said.

However, he stressed that Ukraine and its Western allies should not show weakness and called for the deployment of two Patriot batteries to protect the skies over the Kharkiv region and show Ukraine's resilience.

"They are like a beast... If they feel any weakness in this direction, they will press," the President added.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian troops want to attack Kharkiv, but understand that it will be "very difficult."

"They understand that we have forces that will fight for a long time," the president said.

It will be recalled that Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is critically short of air defense systems, now the needs are covered by only 25%.

