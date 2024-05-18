Attack of Russian Federation on Kharkiv on May 17: number of dead increased to 4
In Kharkiv, the death toll from the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to 4.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.
"Unfortunately, the death toll from yesterday's strike on Kharkiv has risen to four - a 33-year-old man died in hospital today," the statement said.
Sinegubov added that 16 people are being treated in hospital, two of them in serious condition.
On 17 May, the enemy struck at Kharkiv. Several arrivals were recorded in the city. According to preliminary data from the RMA, the occupiers struck twice with anti-aircraft guns, in particular in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
