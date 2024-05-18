In Vovchansk, car with civilians came under enemy fire - two people died

On May 16, in Vovchansk, a car with civilians trying to leave the city came under enemy fire - two people died.

According to the investigation, on May 16, four civilians tried to leave Vovchansk by car.

On the way through the city, they came under enemy fire. The 70-year-old driver of the car and the 83-year-old female passenger died on the spot. The driver's wife and another passenger were injured.

"Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military," the OGPU reminded.

It will be recalled that on May 10, civilians began to be massively evacuated from Vovchansk community and surrounding settlements in Kharkiv region due to increased Russian shelling.

