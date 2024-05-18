ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupiers dropped explosives from drone on two people in Stanislav: man died

In the Kherson Region, a man was killed and a woman was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a drone by the Russian military.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers attacked people in Stanislav from a drone. A man born in 1984 died from his injuries.

In addition, a woman was injured, and doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

It will be recalled that on May 17, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav in the Kherson Region. The car in which Serhii Peretiatko, the head of the Novotroitsk settlement military administration was located, was hit by an enemy attack - the man was wounded in the chest, arms and legs.

