Crimea without Russian Federation will become one of best places to live in Europe, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after deoccupation, Crimea will become one of the best places to live in Europe.

Zelenskyy said this at the ceremony of laying the memorial stone of the future memorial to the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, Censor.NET reports

"Only with the weakening of Moscow's power at that time and the restoration of Ukraine's independence did the Crimean Tatars have the opportunity to assert at the state level the truth about the crime of genocide - the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people - and restore normal life in Crimea.

Until 2014, Crimea was a truly happy home for many of our people, and Crimea will be like that again - it will be - when the power of our resilience, our weapons, our diplomacy and the power of justice for Ukraine ensure the liberation of Crimea from occupation.

The peninsula, which is destined to become one of the best places to live in Europe, will be exactly that - certainly without Russia," Zelensky emphasized.

We will remind you that on the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide, a film about the history of the peninsula "Crimea. Resort of strict regime" was released.

