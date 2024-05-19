ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11249 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 027 10

There was explosion in Odesa, - Trukhanov

Ввечері 19 травня в Одесі пролунав вибух

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Odesa.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city," he said.

He urged them to stay in safe places.

Earlier, he reported that there was a threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons in Odesa.

As Censor.NET reported, on the afternoon of 19 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv: Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Read more: Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Author: 

explosion (1498) shoot out (12950) Odesa (906) ballistic missiles (202)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 