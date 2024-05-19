There was explosion in Odesa, - Trukhanov

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Odesa.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city," he said.

He urged them to stay in safe places.

Earlier, he reported that there was a threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons in Odesa.

As Censor.NET reported, on the afternoon of 19 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv: Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district.

