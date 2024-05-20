Warming in Ukraine is likely to make it possible not to disconnect consumers during night and in morning, - "Ukrenergo" CEO Kudrytskyi

Warming in Ukraine will allow NPC Ukrenergo to reduce the time of hourly power outages.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, on the air of the "United News" marathon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, warming has slightly reduced the level of electricity consumption in Ukraine. And this is likely to make it possible not to cut off power to consumers during the night and in the morning, as was the case last week.

"However, we will not be able to completely avoid blackouts. Forced restrictions will continue for months to come - in summer, autumn and winter. Until the generation facilities damaged by Russian attacks are restored," Kudrytskyi said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that tomorrow, 20 May, from 18:00 to 00:00, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine," the company said.

