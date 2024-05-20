Heads of condominiums to be empowered to serve summonses - Cabinet of Ministers decree

The chairmen of the boards of condominium associations will be authorised to serve summonses to persons liable for military service.

This is stipulated by the Procedure for the Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilisation, for a Special Period, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of 16 May 2024 No. 560, Censor.NET reports citing the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

As noted, representatives authorised to serve summonses notify citizens both independently and as part of notification groups.

Reservists and persons liable for military service are served around the clock at the address of their place of residence or the address of their declared/registered place of residence, work, study, in public places, public buildings and structures, places of mass gathering, TCRs, checkpoints, and checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

Reservists and persons liable for military service may be notified at the address of their place of residence or the address of their declared/registered place of residence:

- through notification stations by summoning them to such stations and delivering summonses received from district (city) TCRs by representatives of these stations, and delivering summonses to the address of residence or the address of the declared/registered place of residence;

- Representatives of district and city state administrations (military administrations), executive bodies of village, town, city, district councils in cities (if any);

- by representatives of the TCR in person or by means of communication;

- alert groups, which may include representatives of district and city state administrations (military administrations), executive bodies of village, town, city, district councils in cities (if established), TCRs, police, and, when alerting residents of apartment buildings, the head of an institution (organisation) or individual entrepreneur providing management services for apartment buildings, or the chairman of the board of an association of apartment building co-owners.

Notification summonses are issued to a representative of the TCR authorised to deliver them against signature in the summons registration log. Upon completion of the notification measures, such a representative shall report on the number of summonses issued and delivered.

Summonses for notification by representatives of structural subdivisions of administrations, executive bodies of councils, enterprises, institutions and organisations are delivered to the head of the administration, the head of the executive committee of the council, the head of the enterprise (institution, organisation) together with the order of the head of the district (city) TCR on the notification measures.

Law on mobilisation

On 18 May, specific provisions of the law on mobilisation came into force. Now, all persons liable for military service must update their details - phone number, email address, if any, and actual place of residence - within 60 days. This can be done in three ways - through the TCR, the ASC or an electronic cabinet.

