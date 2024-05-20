TCRs passed information to National Police about 94.5 thousand people who evaded coming. Most of them are in Dnipropetrovsk oblast. LIST

The National Police of Ukraine received information from the Territorial Centres for Recruitment and Social Support about 94,500 people who were evading reporting to military commissariats. More than 20,000 people were found by the police and brought to the TCRs.

According to the data, the record number of Ukrainians avoiding military service is in Dnipropetrovsk region. In the first four months of 2024, police units there received more than 38,000 calls from the TCR. Of these, 5,511 people have already been found and brought to the TCR.

Statistics on "evaders" in other regions

Depending on the region, the figures vary:

Chernihiv region - 9115, 1429 people were found and brought to the TCR;

Kharkiv region - 4664, 1954 people were found;

Ivano-Frankivsk region - 2328, 1814 people were found;

Zhytomyr region - 8289, 2452 people were found;

Poltava region - 7433, 2591 people were found;

Rivne region - 9832, 1828 people were found;

Vinnytsia region - 7288, 2325 people were found;

Kirovohrad region - 5955, the number of people found is not reported;

Khmelnytsky region - 1,085, the number of found bodies is also not reported.

Regions that did not provide data

The police in Donetsk, Kherson, Ternopil and Cherkasy regions refused to provide data on evaders. They gave various reasons for the refusal: the answers stated that the requested information was proprietary, had limited access, etc.

They also refused to respond to journalists' requests in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions.

Sumy, Kyiv, Zakarpattia and Lviv regions also did not respond to the request.

Thus, there is currently evidence that military commissariats have passed information on 94,526 evaders to the police. Of these, 20,031 were found by the police and brought to the TCC.

Law on mobilisation

On 18 May, specific provisions of the law on mobilisation came into force. Now, all persons liable for military service must update their details - phone number, email address, if any, and actual place of residence - within 60 days. This can be done in three ways - through the TCR, the ASC or an electronic cabinet.

