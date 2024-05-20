Ministry of Defence has launched e-queue at TCR in some regional centres. How to sign up? INSTRUCTION

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has started testing a new service from the Ministry of Defence - an electronic queue for TCRs and SSs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

According to the agency, pre-registration is already possible in 19 TCR centres - testing is taking place in separate centres in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Kropyvnytskyi.

The full list is here

Soon, many more TCRs and SSs will be connected.

How do I sign up for the e-queue?

1. Select the TCR and SS where you are registered or where you are currently registered.

2. Enter your personal data for the record.

3. Confirm the phone number.

4. Receive a message with the date and time of your visit.

"Thank you for clarifying the information about yourself!" the Ministry of Defence added.

As a reminder, on 17 May, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine launched the Reserve+ e-cabinet for persons liable for military service. The application is already available for download on smartphones.

The Ministry of Defence explained that if a citizen updates his or her data through the TCR, in addition to the extract from the register, he or she will also receive a corresponding mark in the military ID card. Also, starting from 18 June, the Reserve+ app will have a QR code that can be scanned by the relevant authorities to instantly obtain information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist.