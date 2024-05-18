Already 150,000 citizens have successfully logged into "Rezerv+" application

As of 10.40 a.m. on 18 May, 150,000 citizens have already successfully logged in to the Reserve+ app. Hundreds of thousands more requests are in the queue.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the application is protected from DDOS attacks and enemy attempts to hack it, so the authorisation function may not work for everyone at the same time.

"The technical team works 24/7, fixing all errors and responding to comments. Thank you for setting an example of responsibility! And we remind you that the deadline for updating data is 60 days, so everyone will have time to fulfil their obligation," the post said.

The Ministry of Defence has launched the Reserve+ mobile application for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. at 00:01 on 18 May, it was launched on Google Play and the AppStore. Ukrainians will be able to update their data and access information in the Oberig register using the app.

Read also on Censor.NET: The Ministry of Defence launches the mobile application "Reserve+" for persons liable for military service. How to update data online? INSTRUCTIONS