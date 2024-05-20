ICC Prosecutor Demands Arrest Warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Three Hamas Leaders

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan seeks an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In addition to Netanyahu, arrest warrants were sought for Israel’s defense minister and three Hamas leaders. He has reasons to consider them guilty of war crimes committed on the territory of Israel and in the Gaza Strip.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Khan's statement published on the court's website on May 20.

According to Khan, based on the evidence collected by his office, he has grounds to believe that the commander-in-chief of the military wing of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh - the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Ad-Masri and Yahya Sinwar - head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.

These crimes include extermination, murder, hostage-taking, torture, rape, and sexual assault during detention.

Khan also said that evidence has been gathered that shows the responsibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant for war crimes in the Gaza Strip since at least October 8, 2023.

These charges include causing mass destruction, causing famine as a method of warfare, including denying humanitarian aid, and deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.

Now, a panel of judges of the ICC must consider Karim Khan's application for the issuance of arrest warrants.

As noted, the warrants against Israeli politicians will be the first time that the ICC has directed its decisions against the leader of a close ally of the United States.

