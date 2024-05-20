Policy of recruitment and retention of human assets in Defense Forces has been approved - Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine has a strategic document at the ministerial level that fundamentally changes the state’s approach to human resources in the Defense Forces and aims to meet the interchange requirements with NATO in this area.

It is noted that the new policy lays the foundations for a human-centricity system of personnel management and the development of a management culture in the defense forces. It creates a global system, ranging from the formation of defense awareness and reform of the social sphere and veteran policy to qualitative changes in financial support and an updated health care system.

According to Nataliia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, work on the policy began last autumn. The best practices of Western partners were used, with adaptation to Ukrainian realities.

Experts from the Ministry of Defence's Human Resources Management Committee, NATO strategic advisers and civil society representatives participated in the policy development.

"The implementation of this policy will change the Ukrainian army, make it more efficient and modern," Kalmykova said.

