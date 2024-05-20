Air alert had been announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of six MiG-31K aircraft in Russia (updated)
For the second time in a day, an air alert had been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine due to the take-off of MiG-31K - carriers of "Kinzhal" missiles.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"Missile danger throughout the territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region)," the message reads.
In a few minutes, it was reported that six MiG-31Ks had taken off! From "Savasleyka" - 4, from Astrakhan - 2.
Read more: Air defense units destroyed all 37 Shaheds at night - Air Force
"It is possible to launch Kinzhals!", the department added
After 35 minutes, all clear signal was given.
