Air alert had been announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of six MiG-31K aircraft in Russia (updated)

For the second time in a day, an air alert had been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine due to the take-off of MiG-31K - carriers of "Kinzhal" missiles.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Missile danger throughout the territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region)," the message reads.

In a few minutes, it was reported that six MiG-31Ks had taken off! From "Savasleyka" - 4, from Astrakhan - 2.

"It is possible to launch Kinzhals!", the department added

After 35 minutes, all clear signal was given.