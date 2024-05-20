ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8091 visitors online
News
2 729 7

Air alert had been announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of six MiG-31K aircraft in Russia (updated)

тривога

For the second time in a day, an air alert had been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine due to the take-off of MiG-31K - carriers of "Kinzhal" missiles.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Missile danger throughout the territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region)," the message reads.

In a few minutes, it was reported that six MiG-31Ks had taken off! From "Savasleyka" - 4, from Astrakhan - 2.

Read more: Air defense units destroyed all 37 Shaheds at night - Air Force

"It is possible to launch Kinzhals!", the department added

After 35 minutes, all clear signal was given.

Author: 

Air forces (1424) air alert (330)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 