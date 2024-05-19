Air defense units destroyed all 37 Shaheds at night - Air Force

On the night of May 19, the Defense Forces destroyed all 37 Russian attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk on Telegram.

It is noted that on the night of May 19, 2024, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 37 attack drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type, which were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

Read more: Air defense destroyed 13 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

"All 37 "Shaheds" were shot down in the Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kherson regions," the agency said.