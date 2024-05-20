Ministry of Education warns of fake about collection of schoolchildren’s data for conscription register

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports that fake information about the collection of schoolchildren’s data for the conscription register is being shared online.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"A letter allegedly signed by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine is being shared online, stating that the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the Ministry of Defense, are asking heads of educational institutions to collect data on students born in 2008. This is allegedly in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Approval of the Procedure for Maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists," the message says.

The Ministry of Education emphasizes that this letter is a fake.

And they assured that the ministry did not send a letter with such content.

"The enemy regularly conducts information operations online, so we advise you to carefully check the information, refer to official sources and take care of media hygiene," the Ministry of Education and Science calls.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine warned of a hostile fake allegedly from the State Emergency Service about the need to evacuate Kharkiv.

