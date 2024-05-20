Two people were wounded as result of shelling of Bilozerka by occupiers

Today, on May 20, Russians shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region, there are wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, tonight the Russian army attacked Bilozerka.



As noted, two people came under enemy attack - a 74-year-old man and a woman, 64 years old. Both of them had mine-blast injuries. The victims were hospitalized. They are currently being examined by doctors.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians shelled the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region, a civilian was wounded as a result of the enemy attack.