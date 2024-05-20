For third time in day, air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff (updated)

For the third time in a day, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of MiG-31Ks carrying Kinzhal missiles in Russia. After 33 minutes, the all-clear was given.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Astrakhan!" the message reads.

At 6:13 p.m., a large-scale air raid alert was announced in Ukraine due to the takeoff of six MiG-31K aircraft in Russia.

At 9:10 p.m., 33 minutes later, the all-clear signal was given.