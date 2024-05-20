Netherlands to transfer new batch of YPR-765 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. PHOTO

Following Ramstein 22, Ukraine will receive another batch of YPR-765 armoured personnel carriers from the Netherlands.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the ministry will supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles at the request of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

‘It is important that we continue to support Ukraine. Their struggle is also ours. These types of armoured vehicles are very important for Ukraine. They are agile, can move troops quickly and can be deployed for reconnaissance, offensive and defensive purposes. Remotely controlled weapons provide additional security for the shooter,’ said Defence Minister Kaisa Ollongren after the Ramstein Contact Group meeting.

The ministry does not name the exact date of arrival of the armoured personnel carriers in Ukraine. However, they promise that the YPRs will be supplied ‘in the nearest future’.

It is known that the Netherlands has supplied 207 YPRs of various types to Ukraine.

YPR characteristics

The YPR-765 is a Dutch vehicle based on the American M113 armoured vehicle. It is equipped with a 12 mm machine gun as standard. However, if necessary, it can be replaced with a 25 mm cannon, a Browning M2 machine gun and other weapons. Depending on the needs, specifics of combat and the tasks at hand, a variety of YPR-765 variants can be combined.

The armoured vehicle can accommodate up to 7 paratroopers in full combat gear and three crew members.

It has an aluminium body and a metal bumper. It can accelerate up to 61 km/h.

A total of about 2,100 of these APCs were produced, of which 500 were in service with the Netherlands.

