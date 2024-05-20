US accelerates supply of security aid to Ukraine that will change situation on battlefield - Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that a steady supply of American military and security assistance would be coming to Ukraine "in the nearest future."

He said this during the opening of the meeting in the Ramstein format, Censor.NET reports.

According to the US Secretary of Defense, the United States remains committed to contributing to the support of Ukraine.

We are again delivering urgently needed assistance to Ukraine. And the security assistance that we are now rushing to Ukraine will make a real difference in this fight," Austin emphasized.

According to him, this includes 155-mm shells and ammunition for HIMARS, air defense and anti-tank systems. This aid is part of a $1 billion support package previously announced by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Read more: "It’s time to give Ukrainians more help in striking bases inside Russia," - Nuland

Austin noted that with the approval of additional aid totaling about $61 billion by the U.S. Congress, the United States will continue to approve significant security aid packages for Ukraine.

"You will see a steady flow of American aid to Ukraine from week to week," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

The US Secretary of Defense also noted that another $400 million aid package announced by Biden would help Ukraine defend Kharkiv and other areas on the front line.

At the same time, Austin said that the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombardment of Ukraine with missiles and Iranian drones.

Read more: Partners have allocated more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation, - Austin

"So, air defense will be at the top of our agenda today. And I will urge all of our valued allies and partners to review their capabilities to deliver much-needed air defense systems to Ukraine," Austin emphasized.

He also assured that the Ramstein format will continue to work on building Ukraine's security in the long term.

US aid to Ukraine

In late April, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the allocation of an additional $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, which became the second aid package from the US in a few days. On April 24, after President Joe Biden signed the law on aid to Ukraine, the US Department of Defense announced a $1 billion aid package to Ukraine in the field of security and defense.

On May 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US will provide Ukraine with an additional $2 billion as a contribution to the newly created fund, the purpose of which will be the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and the financing of weapons purchases.