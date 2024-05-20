"It’s time to give Ukrainians more help in striking bases inside Russia," - Nuland

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, whose activities were related to the issues of Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory, and the United States and its allies should facilitate this.

As Censor.NET informs, she said this in an interview with ABC News.

Commenting on the recent advances of Russian forces in the north of the Kharkiv region, Nuland emphasized that Ukraine should be able to "stop Russian attacks carried out from bases inside Russia."

"I believe that if the attacks are carried out directly from outside Russia, then these bases should be legitimate targets, regardless of where the missiles are launched from or where the troops are supplied from," she added.

According to the former deputy US secretary of state, "the time has come for this" after another escalation of the war on the part of Russia, which is now threatening Kharkiv and trying to destroy it, "without even deploying troops on the ground."

"That's why I think it's time to give the Ukrainians more help in striking bases inside Russia," Nuland emphasized.

Nuland is confident that this will not lead to an escalation on the part of Moscow and "an even greater involvement of the United States" in the war, because it is Russia that is responsible for this escalation, and is currently "getting a direct advantage in this war from our hesitation."

We will remind, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine appealed to the administration of US President Joe Biden with a request to cancel restrictions on the use of American weapons on the territory of Russia. She also asked the US to help identify targets in Russia that Kyiv could strike with its own weapons.

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that they believe that the weapons provided by the US to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory.