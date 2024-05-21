During day, Southern Defense Forces eliminated 88 occupiers and 40 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment

The southern defense forces continue to strike at enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. Over the day, 88 occupiers were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 88 people.

The Russians also lost 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment, among other things:

1 "Osa-AKM" anti-aircraft missile system;

7 cannons;

26 units of armored vehicles;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 video surveillance camera;

2 boats.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone tore off leg of occupier who tried to escape. VIDEO 18+

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 field supply points, 2 dugouts, and 1 firing position.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 495,070 Russian occupiers.