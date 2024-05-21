Zelenskyy had conversation with Romanian President Iohannis: Discussed priorities of NATO summit and security in Black Sea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis. They discussed the priorities of the upcoming NATO summit.

The Romanian leader announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just had a thorough phone conversation with President Zelenskyy, focusing on our continued support for Ukraine, priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit, and strengthening shared security in the Black Sea," the statement said.

Iohannis also stated his commitment to the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

