ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10058 visitors online
News War
611 10

Zelenskyy had conversation with Romanian President Iohannis: Discussed priorities of NATO summit and security in Black Sea

Йоганніс провів розмову із Зеленським

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis. They discussed the priorities of the upcoming NATO summit.

The Romanian leader announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just had a thorough phone conversation with President Zelenskyy, focusing on our continued support for Ukraine, priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit, and strengthening shared security in the Black Sea," the statement said.

Iohannis also stated his commitment to the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Read more: Zelenskyy on negotiations on use of Western weapons in Russia: So far, there is nothing positive

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6323) Romania (176) Iohannis (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 