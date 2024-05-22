Enemy hit center of Chuhuiiv, 5 injured, kindergarten was damaged (updated)

Russian troops struck the central part of Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary data, information was received about the injured woman.

According to Synegubov, the kindergarten was damaged.

Currently, the inspection of the site of the shelling is ongoing.

Updated information

Later, the RMA reported that a total of 5 people were injured as a result of the attack on the city. 4 injured people were taken to medical facilities.

"Among the injured are a 28-year-old man and women aged 22, 55, 65, and 77," the report says.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in Vovchansk, the occupiers are preventing about 100 local residents from evacuating, threatening to shoot them.