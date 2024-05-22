Day in Kharkiv region: Ruscists attacked with GABs, two women were injured

During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled several settlements in the Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling on May 22

Around 1:10 a.m., the Ruscists fired at Druzheliubivka in the Izium district. The impact caused the house to burn. Economic buildings were damaged.

At 8:00 a.m., the Rashists attacked Chuhuiiv. The kindergarten building was damaged, as a result of which a 21-year-old woman was injured.

Shelling on May 21

At 10:00 a.m., the Russians shelled Liptsi. As a result of the shelling, the yard was hit, two outbuildings and a house were damaged.

At 1:30 p.m., rioters hit the village of Zolochiv with 4 KABs. A kindergarten and a local market were destroyed. A school, shops, a restaurant, 5 two-story apartment buildings, and private houses were previously damaged.

At 2:30 p.m., Bily Kolodiaz of the Chuguyiv district came under attack. The work building of the enterprise was damaged.

At 18:30, the Russians shelled Hoptivka. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the enemy to advance in the direction of the settlement of Lyptsi, as well as an assault in the direction of Pletenivka-Vovchansk. The situation remains tense in the Starytsia area, where one attack from in the direction of Novaya Tavolzhanka (Russian Federation). Two more attacks from Bugruvatka continue.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 12. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Novoyehorivka settlements. In the direction of Berestovo, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults. The situation is under control, measures are being taken to stabilize the situation," the message reads.

A total of 10,875 people were evacuated from the Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Bohoduhiv districts.

Read more: Situation in Vovchansk has been stabilized, but it remains difficult - OSGT "Khortytsia"