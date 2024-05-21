Situation in Vovchansk has been stabilized, but it remains difficult - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The number of combat engagements with the Russian occupiers has almost halved compared to the previous day, but the situation remains difficult.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the OSGT Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Currently, the situation and operational situation in Kharkiv region remains complicated and is changing dynamically. However, our defense forces and all the units involved have managed to stabilize the situation, particularly in the city of Vovchansk," he said.

See more: Number of victims of night shelling in Kharkiv increased to 7. PHOTOS

Currently, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Starytsia.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians are combining ground assaults with air strikes.

"The occupiers are using aviation to launch rocket and bomb attacks on Kharkiv and other localities in the region," said Voloshyn.

See more: Two Shaheds were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district, houses damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS

At the same time, he noted, the number of combat engagements with the enemy has almost halved compared to the previous day.

"The enemy, of course, continues to try to focus its efforts on the direction of Strilecha, Lyptsi and the captured town of Vovchansk with further access to Bilyi Kolodiazh and launching an offensive right in the rear of our troops," explained the spokesman.

Voloshyn added that the invaders created and significantly strengthened an operational and tactical grouping of enemy troops near the border.

Read more: In Pokrovsk direction, situation is changing dynamically, Chasiv Yar and the Kramatorsk agglomeration remain the priority targets for enemy - OSGT "Khortytsia"