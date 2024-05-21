Number of victims of night shelling in Kharkiv increased to 7. PHOTOS

At night, Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with drones, 7 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"02:15 a.m. Kharkiv. As a result of nighttime UAV shelling at four locations in the city, 25 trucks, buses and 3 cars were damaged. Windows in a three-storey office building of a utility company were also damaged. Four private houses were damaged.



As a result of the missile attack on the transport company, 2 people were injured. In total, 7 people were injured - an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

The regional prosecutor's office released the results of the shelling of Kharkiv.





















Read more: Number of combat engagements in Kharkiv sector decreased by almost half compared to previous day - General Staff

Shelling of the region

At 7:45 p.m., Russians shelled Ivashky village in Bohodukhiv district, destroying a house and damaging 5 other buildings and outbuildings.

At 4:00 p.m., Russians attacked the village of Kamianka in Izium district. A civilian man was injured as a result of an explosive device and hospitalised.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the number of combat engagements almost halved compared to the previous day. The enemy made five attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the areas of Starytsia, Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations.



The situation is under control. Our soldiers conducted a number of assault operations in certain areas, and measures to strengthen the resilience of the defence are underway. In the Kupiansk direction, the number of occupiers' attempts to advance has increased to 13. Fighting continues near the villages of Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. No positions or territories were lost in the fighting," said the head of the region.

Evacuation of residents of the region

A total of 10776 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

