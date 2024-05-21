Number of combat engagements in Kharkiv sector decreased by almost half compared to previous day - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched five missile attacks (using six missiles), 39 air strikes (dropping 40 UAVs) and 309 kamikaze drone attacks, and fired 2,910 times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the official General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote about this.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of combat engagements decreased by almost half compared to the previous day. Today, the enemy made five attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the areas of Starytsia, Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations. The situation is under control. Our soldiers conducted a number of assault operations in certain areas, and measures are underway to strengthen the defence. Today, in the Kharkiv sector, the invaders have already lost 26 people killed and wounded and 15 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of occupants' attempts to advance increased to 13. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka and Stelmakhivka villages. Ukrainian positions and territories were not lost in the fighting.

Situation in the East

Three militant attacks were repelled in the Siverskyi sector. Another battle continues in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of combat engagements is 13. One more is still ongoing near Andriivka. The situation is tense but under control. The enemy is suffering losses - 190 people irretrievably injured and 12 pieces of military equipment. Also, three warehouses blew up: two with ammunition and one with fuel and lubricants.

Read more: Enemy concentrates efforts in Pokrovsk direction, 24 attacks are repelled, 8 are ongoing - AFU General Staff

In the Pokrovsk sector, 25 enemy offensive and assault attacks were repelled since the beginning of the day. Another seven combat engagements are ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines and are regrouping in certain areas. The total enemy losses are being clarified, but it is already known about almost four hundred killed and wounded occupants since the beginning of the day. The defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

The situation in the Kurakhove sector remains tense. Ukrainian defence forces repelled eight enemy attacks. Three firefights are still ongoing. In the area of Netailove, the situation is characterised by high enemy activity. In other areas, our troops conducted planned activities in the areas of the contact line designated by the command.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, four enemy attempts to advance towards Staromaiorsk failed.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to force our soldiers from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper. The enemy conducted four attacks in the Oleshkivski pisky - Krynky area. Ukrainian troops incurred no losses in combat positions.

In other areas, the situation is currently unchanged.

Occupants did not conduct any active offensive actions in the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipillia and Orikhivsk sectors today.

Read more: Over 850 combat engagements took place in frontline last week - General Staff

Strikes against the enemy

The defence forces inflicted effective fire damage to seize the initiative on the battlefield and deplete the enemy's offensive potential. For example, missile and artillery forces destroyed a command post, an air defence facility, an artillery system, an ammunition depot and three other important enemy targets.