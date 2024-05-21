ENG
Occupiers attacked Zolochiv with four KABs: market was destroyed, kindergarten, school, 5 apartment buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov said this on the air of Yedynye Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy struck the Zolochiv community with at least four submunitions.

Атака на Золочів 21 травня

The attack destroyed the local market, where trade pavilions caught fire. In addition, a kindergarten, a school, five two-storey apartment buildings, and private households were damaged.

It is noted that people were not injured.

According to Synieubov, only civilian infrastructure was affected.


Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers did not allow about 100 local residents to evacuate Vovchansk and threatened to shoot them.

