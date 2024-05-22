Rada created TIC on matters of fortifications and procurement of drones

The Verkhovna Rada created a provisional investigative commission on the construction of fortifications and the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 277 MPs.

Mykola Zadorozhnyi, a member of the Servant of the People party, was appointed head of the TIC.

"The group includes 8 Servants of the People and one representative from all factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada. Roma Kostenko is from us," added the Voice MP.

"The powers of the TIC include studying the circumstances and preparing questions regarding:

1) the needs of the security and defence sector in unmanned aerial vehicles and the formation of a state order for the production and purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles;

2) analysing the practice of distribution, transfer, supply and taking on the balance sheet of unmanned aerial vehicles to military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine;

3) arrangement of fortifications, engineering barriers on the contact line and the targeted use of funds allocated for their arrangement," Zheleznyak said.

As a reminder, on 21 May 2024, European Solidarity MPs blocked the parliamentary rostrum, demanding the creation of a provisional investigatory commission on the construction of fortifications.