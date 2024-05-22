Russia is biggest threat to peace and stability in Europe over past 50 years - Deputy of National Assembly of France Bayou

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is responsible for expanding NATO. Russia is the biggest threat to peace in Europe in the last 50 years.

Julien Bayou, a member of the French National Assembly, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"Everything is connected to NATO at some point. NATO is almost dead, and the only person who is responsible for Sweden or Finland joining NATO is Putin," he said.

According to a French MP, if NATO is alive and well and expanding, it is only because Russia is the biggest threat to peace and stability in Europe in the last 50 years.

A threat to the Baltic states

Bayou noted that he currently does not see a real threat in the coming years to France or the Baltic states from Russia.

"It seems like something far away. But if you look back, I mean Georgia, Syria, Moldova, Ukraine, you can see a clear line. But even the Baltic countries are far away for France. Farther than Germany is far," he said.

At the same time, the deputy noted, considering Russia as a country with an imperialist approach, it is worth understanding that Russia can really claim the Baltic states since the Kremlin considers them its territories.

"And a huge test is the threat to the Baltic states. How does Europe respond? We don't want to experiment. That's why it's an existential question for Europe. And I don't see any future for France outside of Europe, or if Europe collapses. We don't want to answer this question, and the best way not to answer it is to support the complete victory of Ukraine," Bayu summarized.

