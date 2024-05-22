Verkhovna Rada adopts law on initial general military training in educational institutions

The Verkhovna Rada supported in general the draft law No. 11092 on improving the system of initial general military training, which is proposed to be conducted in educational institutions, including schools and vocational schools.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the "Voice" party, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, draft law No. 11092 was supported by 297 votes.

What is proposed to be introduced?

The law introduces initial general military training instead of pre-conscription training.

It is noted that the initial general military training is implemented at the third level of complete general secondary education and is conducted in general secondary, vocational (vocational-technical), and professional higher education institutions that have a licence to conduct educational activities at the appropriate level of complete general secondary education.

The initial general military training will include the discipline "Defence of Ukraine" and military-patriotic education.

New curricula are currently being developed in consultation with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.