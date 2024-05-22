China provides or is preparing to provide lethal aid to Russia, - Shapps

The UK and US intelligence agencies have evidence of China’s military assistance to the Russian Federation, which is then used in the war against Ukraine.

"American and British defence intelligence has evidence that lethal aid is coming or will come from China to Russia and to Ukraine, I think that's a significant development," Shapps said, but did not provide any evidence.

"We should be concerned about this because at the beginning of this war, China wanted to present itself as a country that had a deterrent effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin," Shapps said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China's technological support allows Russia to wage war against Ukraine.

