Three people were injured as result of Russian airstrike on outskirts of Toretsk

Today, May 22, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, there are wounded.

This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

So, today at 11:50 a.m. the Russian military launched an airstrike on the village of Pivnichne in the city of Toretsk. There are hits on the private sector. As a result of the attack, two men aged 50 and 68, as well as a 75-year-old woman, sustained injuries of various degrees. Victims with shrapnel, mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries were taken to the hospital.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck with a guided aerial bomb.

It will be reminded, that on the morning of May 22, Russian troops attacked Toretsk, Donetsk region, and a man was killed.

