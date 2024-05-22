Consequences of Russian strike on kindergarten in Chuhuiv. PHOTOS
Today, on 22 May, around 8 am, the occupiers attacked a kindergarten in Chuhuiv with rockets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured.
The impact caused a fire and destruction. Firefighters extinguished the fire over a total area of 200 square metres.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. It was also reported that the occupiers attacked Zolochiv with four GABs: the market was destroyed, a kindergarten, a school, and 5 apartment buildings were damaged.
