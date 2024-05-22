Consequences of Russian strike on kindergarten in Chuhuiv. PHOTOS

Today, on 22 May, around 8 am, the occupiers attacked a kindergarten in Chuhuiv with rockets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured.

The impact caused a fire and destruction. Firefighters extinguished the fire over a total area of 200 square metres.

8.8 thousand people have been evacuated from the border of Kharkiv region - SES.











Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. It was also reported that the occupiers attacked Zolochiv with four GABs: the market was destroyed, a kindergarten, a school, and 5 apartment buildings were damaged.