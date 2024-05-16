8.8 thousand people have been evacuated from the border of Kharkiv region - SES. PHOTOS

As of Thursday, 16 May, about 8,800 people have been evacuated from the border settlements of Kharkiv region to safe places.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Evacuation activities in the Kharkiv region are being carried out by the State Emergency Service together with the National Police and representatives of local communities. Volunteers are also actively helping to evacuate people.

"The State Emergency Service, the National Police, volunteers and representatives of local communities have already evacuated about 8,800 people from the shelling to safe places," the SES said in a statement.

It is noted that people are being taken from seven communities in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts. Civilians are being transported in an armoured car.

SES employees work in intermediate evacuation centres located near the areas of active hostilities, as well as in a collective evacuation centre in Kharkiv. In turn, SES psychologists provide psychological assistance to people who have been forced to leave their homes.

As you know, on Thursday, 14 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv. The Head of State held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Kharkiv. The situation in the Kharkiv region was discussed. According to Zelenskyy, the situation in the Kharkiv region is currently under control, and the Defence Forces are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.