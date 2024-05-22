Missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy attacked infrastructure, fire broke out

On the afternoon of 22 May 2024, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, we also have an arrival in the region. The enemy attacked the region's infrastructure. There was a fire. We are clarifying the details," the statement said.

He also said that a reconnaissance drone was shot down in the Kamianske district.

Earlier, Censor.NET informed that today, 22 May, the occupiers launched an air strike on the suburbs of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, there were wounded