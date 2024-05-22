Air raid alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine and Kyiv due to ballistic threat (updated)

Air raid alert was announced in northeastern and southern regions of Ukraine due to threat of ballistic missile use. The danger lasted 43 minutes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared!

Do not ignore air raid alarms!" the statement reads.

The ministry also reported a high-speed target flying northward through Kryvyi Rih.

Read more: 24 "Shaheds" out of 24 are destroyed - Air Force

After 43 minutes, the all-clear signal was given.